Meta removes controversial AI feature after outcry

09:52

Social media platform Meta has scrapped a controversial feature in its recently-announced Muse AI image generator after concerns over data privacy and image-scraping sparked an outcry.



The new feature announced this week enabled users to create AI images using public Instagram accounts. Met now says it has taken note of "feedback" and that the feature is no longer available.



"We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available," Meta said.



Earlier this week, Meta had announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference.



"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta explained as it removed the feature.



Meta's recent announcement of Muse Image, touted as its most powerful AI image generator and first media generation model developed by Superintelligence Labs, had drawn criticism and user concerns over data privacy, image scraping and consent. -- PTI