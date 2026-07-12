Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest' ahead of Martyrs' Day

19:41

July 13 is commemorated as Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to the 22 persons who were killed by the Dogra army outside Srinagar's central jail in 1931.





The L-G administration had dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest ahead of Martyrs' Day observance here, her daughter Iltija Mufti claimed on Sunday.'We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs' Day for reasons best known to J-K Police,' Iltija posted on X.'This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes and place opponents in detention when convenient,' Iltija alleged. --