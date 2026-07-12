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Man shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Sun, 12 July 2026
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A 53-year-old man was shot dead while working in a paddy field in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening.

Haolal Singsit, a resident of Govajang village in the Kuki-majority district, was working in the fields with his wife Nemneikim Singsit when armed men fired at them, an official said.

The man died on the spot while his wife escaped unharmed.

Officials quoting villagers said they heard around 20 rounds of gunfire at about 4 pm.

Later, security forces rushed to the area and the body was recovered. -- PTI

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