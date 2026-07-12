Legendary playback singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours

19:51

Legendary playback singer S Janaki was cremated with full state honours at her Kaniyanahundi farm house in Mysuru on Sunday evening.



The singer died in a private hospital at the age of 88 following respiratory problem on Saturday evening.



As announced by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a police team offered her gun salute amid the national anthem.



Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula performed the last rites by lighting her grandmother's pyre amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.



Carrying the earthen pot, she circumambulated the burning pyre.



Breaking the convention, which traditionally had been restricted to men, Apsara completed the rituals.



Apsara Vydyula is the daughter of Murali Krishna, Janaki's son, who passed away on January 22, this year.



Prior to being taken to Kariyanahundi, Janaki's mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Maharaja College Ground, where several film actors, actresses, playback singers from Kannada and southern film industry along with thousands of general people paid their last respect.



Mysuru district in charge minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah too was present on behalf of the state government to pay homage to the departed soul.



Expressing his condolences, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that his government would explore ways to immortalise Janaki's legacy, as he described her as one of India's greatest musical icons.



He also said he would hold discussions with members of the film industry on measures to preserve her legacy.



"One of India's most iconic personalities, the legendary playback singer who came to be known as the 'Gana Kogile' (Nightingale of Song), Janaki, is no longer with us. She served our film industry in all languages for nearly 50 years," Shivakumar said.



Janaki was born on April 23, 1938, in Pallapatla, Guntur, in Andhra Pradesh, who made Mysuru her home and as per her wish her last rites were performed in this royal city.



Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.



Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.



Fondly known as 'Janaki amma' among her disciples and followers, she was regarded as 'Gana Kogile'.



Janaki began her singing career with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu (1957) at the age of 19.



Though she was highly popular in other South Indian languages, Janaki is said to have sung the most songs in her career in Kannada.



Her duets with legends such as P B Srinivas, S P Balasubrahmanyam and Dr Rajkumar are considered evergreen hits.



She also sang in English, Japanese, German and Sinhala.



Janaki won four National Film Awards and 33 different state film awards.



She received an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore, the Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu government, and the Rajyotsava Prashasti from the Government of Karnataka.



In 2013, she refused to accept the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of the Government of India, saying it came too late.



Janaki had also expressed that she deserved the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for her contributions to music.



Plain white or uncoloured sarees and a simple, elegant style remained her signature look for a long time, following the passing of her husband, V Ramprasad, in 1997. -- PTI