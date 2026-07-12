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IRGC announces Hormuz closure due to US 'interference' in West Asia

Sun, 12 July 2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice," stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers."

"The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait," the statement said, as quoted by Press TV.

The IRGC Navy also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added. -- ANI

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