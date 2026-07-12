Iran declares US deal 'over' after fresh strikes

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His response comes as US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.





US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels.

During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait.





Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue, as per CENTCOM.

Qatar issued a strong condemnation of the attacks and called for 'an immediate and complete cessation' of the Iranian military actions.





In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Tehran responsible and stated that it 'reserves its full right to respond'.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday (local time) issued a stern response to the US attacks, stating that the 'one-sided' Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides was 'over'.In a post on X, the Speaker highlighted the fifth point in the MoU, which concerns the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and notes, "Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa..."Ghalibaf claimed that the US backed off from the deal and affirmed, "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps have said that it destroyed a military command-and-control centre and drone hangars in Jordan,reported."The State of Qatar strongly condemns the renewed attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its territory, as well as on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait, considering these attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted countries, and a flagrant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighborliness.""The Ministry emphasises that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond, in accordance with the provisions of international law and Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and citizens. The State of Qatar reiterates its full solidarity with its sister nations and its support for all legitimate measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity," it added.It further stated that the continued actions 'could escalate tensions, and a serious return to dialogue and negotiations, as well as adherence to the understandings reached through diplomatic efforts'.Additionally, Jordan described the Iranian attacks on its Gulf neighbours as a 'blatant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security, stability, and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation'."The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemns today the brutal Iranian attacks on the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, the sisterly State of Qatar, and the sisterly State of Kuwait; a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security and stability and the safety of their territories, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs affirmed, in a statement, Jordan's absolute solidarity with the sisterly states and its standing with them in all steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents therein," Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X.Notably, these US strikes came just hours after the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice', declaring that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region,reported. --