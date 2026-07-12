Indian American ex-Google executive shot dead in US

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Kirk faces charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.





He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre. -- PTI

Indian American Sheetal Wrzesien, a former Google executive, was shot dead by her husband in Cobb County in Georgia in the United States, a local media report said.Wrzesien's son Jason was injured in the shootout that took place at the couple's home at Laurel Creek Trail.The accused, 56-year-old Kirk B Wrzesien, was arrested on Tuesday night from the family's residence in Cobb County, near Atlanta.Joanne Anderson, who has lived on the street for more than 20 years and raised her daughter there, said she was caught off guard by the commotion,reported."I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know if someone had a heart attack or what had happened," Anderson said.According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the couple's home in Smyrna shortly before 8 pm.Upon reaching the scene, police found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead.