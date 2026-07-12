India declares one-day mourning for former Emir of Qatar

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The MEA said the government declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad, the father Emir of Qatar. -- PTI





IMAGE: A Qatari flag flies at half-mast at Amiri Diwan as the country mourns former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who died at the age of 74, in Doha, Qatar, July 12, 2026. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani who died at the age of 74.The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a 'visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity'."We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," Modi said on social media.The Qatari leader passed away this morning.