Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India declares one-day mourning for former Emir of Qatar

Sun, 12 July 2026
Share:
21:37
image
India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani who died at the age of 74.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a 'visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity'.

"We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," Modi said on social media.

The Qatari leader passed away this morning.

The MEA said the government declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad, the father Emir of Qatar. -- PTI

IMAGE: A Qatari flag flies at half-mast at Amiri Diwan as the country mourns former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who died at the age of 74, in Doha, Qatar, July 12, 2026. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! A true Hindu treats everyone equally: Annamalai
LIVE! A true Hindu treats everyone equally: Annamalai

MEA condemns attack on Indian crew in Strait of Hormuz
MEA condemns attack on Indian crew in Strait of Hormuz

India has condemned an attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, which resulted in one Indian crew member going missing. The incident occurred amidst escalating hostilities between Iran and the US in West Asia,...

Indian crew missing after Iran attacks ship in Hormuz
Indian crew missing after Iran attacks ship in Hormuz

India has condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in one Indian crew member going missing. The United States responded with a third round of retaliatory strikes...

RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya
RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya

The RSS's annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak in Belagavi addressed alleged irregularities in the counting of donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressing confidence in the ongoing SIT probe. The...

Delivery man who barged into woman's loo, flashed her, held
Delivery man who barged into woman's loo, flashed her, held

A Flipkart delivery executive was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman. The incident came to light via an 'X' post, prompting police action and an FIR registration. Flipkart has terminated the...