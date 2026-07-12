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'Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners': Modi condoles death of singer S Janaki

Sun, 12 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma and extended his condolences to her family and admirers, recalling her multi-linguistic and vast career in the field of music and entertainment. The Prime Minister emphasised that the melodies created by the iconic singer will continue to enchant generations.

S Janaki, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, passed away on Friday at the age of 88 after suffering age-related health complications. Widely regarded as one of the finest voices in Indian cinema, she enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than six decades, recording thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled the singer's remarkable versatility and said her songs beautifully conveyed every emotion with unmatched grace.

"The passing of the distinguished playback singer S Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said. -- ANI

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