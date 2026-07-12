Heavy rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, 126 roads shut

17:21

Heavy rain triggered landslides across Uttarakhand on Sunday, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.



Repair work is underway on the Yamunotri Highway, which has been closed for the past three days due to a landslide at Syanachatti.



According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), landslides triggered by incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours have disrupted road connectivity across the state, with a total of 126 roads currently blocked.



In Dehradun, a woman was injured in the Pathariya Peer area after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed due to heavy rain. As a precautionary measure, seven families living nearby were evacuated and shifted to a safer location, the SEOC said.



The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has remained closed for the past three days after a landslide at Syanachatti. Teams from the national highways authority are carrying out round-the-clock restoration work to reopen the road.



Officials said debris and boulders are being cleared from the affected stretch, while an alternative route has also been prepared to facilitate the movement of essential traffic. -- PTI