Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, 126 roads shut

Sun, 12 July 2026
Share:
17:21
image
Heavy rain triggered landslides across Uttarakhand on Sunday, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.

Repair work is underway on the Yamunotri Highway, which has been closed for the past three days due to a landslide at Syanachatti.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), landslides triggered by incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours have disrupted road connectivity across the state, with a total of 126 roads currently blocked.

In Dehradun, a woman was injured in the Pathariya Peer area after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed due to heavy rain. As a precautionary measure, seven families living nearby were evacuated and shifted to a safer location, the SEOC said.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has remained closed for the past three days after a landslide at Syanachatti. Teams from the national highways authority are carrying out round-the-clock restoration work to reopen the road.

Officials said debris and boulders are being cleared from the affected stretch, while an alternative route has also been prepared to facilitate the movement of essential traffic.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya
LIVE! RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya

Delivery man who barged into woman's loo, flashed her, held
Delivery man who barged into woman's loo, flashed her, held

A Flipkart delivery executive was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman. The incident came to light via an 'X' post, prompting police action and an FIR registration. Flipkart has terminated the...

Indian crew missing after Iran attacks ship in Hormuz
Indian crew missing after Iran attacks ship in Hormuz

India has condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in one Indian crew member going missing. The United States responded with a third round of retaliatory strikes...

Upside down in a second: Survivor recalls Vietnam tragedy
Upside down in a second: Survivor recalls Vietnam tragedy

An Indian survivor of a boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island described the terrifying moments when a tourist boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized due to a sudden storm, killing 15. He praised the swift rescue but highlighted...

SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi at FIFA WC quarters
SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi at FIFA WC quarters

It was a starry-starry evening in Miami and Kansas, as superstar Mohanlal, David Beckham and Mick Jagger watched the FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches from the stands on Saturday.