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Flipkart delivery person arrested for obscene gesture at woman in Bengaluru

Sun, 12 July 2026
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14:25
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A delivery person working with Flipkart was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman, police said here on Sunday.

The police said a case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station under Crime No. 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman's complaint.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat.

He was arrested and legal action has been initiated against him, they said.

The case came to public attention after an 'X' user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her.

'A disturbing incident occurred in which a @Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her. What the heck? Women aren't even safe in their own homes. Strict action needed,' the X user said, tagging Bengaluru police.

Taking note of the post, the Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, for necessary action.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, confirmed that an FIR had been registered.

'An FIR has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress,' the DCP said in a reply on X.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

There was no immediate reaction from Flipkart.  -- PTI

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