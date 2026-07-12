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'Every Malayali household knew her voice': Kerala CM mourns S Janaki

Sun, 12 July 2026
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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran playback singer S Janaki, describing her as one of the greatest personalities in South Indian film music whose timeless songs would continue to resonate across generations.

In a condolence message, Satheesan said Janaki's voice had the rare ability to express every human emotion - devotion, love, joy and sorrow - with unmatched depth and grace.

He said that despite Malayalam not being her mother tongue, every song she rendered in the language, marked by impeccable pronunciation and emotional intensity, had become an "inseparable part" of the lives of Malayalis.

Recalling her contribution to Indian cinema, the chief minister said Janaki mesmerised audiences for over six decades, and that music directors often received performances that surpassed their expectations.

He said the singer was much more than a playback artiste and had become a member of every Malayali household through the warmth and affection reflected in her songs. -- PTI

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