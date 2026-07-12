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Cloudburst floods hotels, houses in J-K's Pahalgam; no casualties

Sun, 12 July 2026
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08:37
File image/ANI Video Grab
File image/ANI Video Grab
Several hotels and houses were inundated in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream, officials said.

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream in Awoora.

The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places, they said, adding, several houses in the area were also affected.

There was no report of any loss of life or injuries. The administration is closely monitoring the situation, officials added. -- PTI

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