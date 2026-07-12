Body of 7-year-old girl found at under-construction mall in UP; two held

10:24

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found at an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with police arresting one accused and apprehending a juvenile in connection with the rape-murder case, an officer said on Saturday.



Assistant commissioner of police (Acting) Nandgram, Priyashree Pal said Nandgram police station received information around 1 am on Saturday that a child's body had been found inside the under-construction mall.



Subsequently, police personnel reached the spot and senior officers inspected the scene. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was also called to collect evidence from the site, the ACP said.



Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family, police registered a case under relevant provisions of murder, rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said. -- PTI