Annamalai all set to address mega rally

10:06

As part of his foundation's "Drug Free" campaign, former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai is all set to address a public meeting at Pollachi near Coimbatore on Sunday.



Speaking to reporters, Amar Prasad Reddy, a noted supporter of Annamalai, said that the alleged drug menace is a major issue against which the people are struggling, not only in Tamil Nadu, but across the nation.



He said that due to drugs, students are facing depression.



"They are, you know, becoming too much addictive. So this is causing a lot of issues. So Thalaivar (leader) Annamalai has taken a great decision. This month he has announced a drug-free month. So we all have to wear a white band," Reddy told reporters here on Sunday.



Furthermore, he alleged that the prevalence of drugs has become the biggest threat to the country and as well as for the state. Annamalai is all set to address the conference in Pollachi.



He said: "We are expecting around 50,000 to 75,000 people to participate in this Maanadu (conference) and absolutely no politics, only social causes. So this is what is going to happen in Pollachi." -- PTI