Air defences dealing with missile threats from Iran: UAE

12:32

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed it has carried out a 'heavy and surprise' attack on logistics support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, according to the IRIB state broadcaster.





The IRGC's public relations office told IRIB that the sites were 'destroyed' in the attack, as cited by Al Jazeera.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels.





Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations. -- ANI

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said its air defences are dealing with missile threats from Iran as tensions heightened in the region.UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority advised citizens to follow the warnings and updates on official websites.In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior talked about threats, and sirens were sounded there.The Ministry of Interior said in a post on X, 'The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.'In Kuwait, the Armed Forces said they were confronting hostile aerial targets.In a post on X, the Kuwait Army said, 'The Kuwaiti Armed Forces are currently confronting hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.'Qatar's Ministry of Interior has raised the country's security threat level to high for the second time this morning, urging residents to remain inside their homes or in safe places, as reported byThe reports come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.