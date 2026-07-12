A true Hindu treats everyone equally: Annamalai

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However, when he steps out, he locks up his caste and religion inside his house.





"There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime," he said.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Sunday asserted that a true Hindu treats everyone equally and embraces everyone and does not regard someone as high or low.Addressing his foundation's first anti-drug conference at Pollachi near Coimbatore, Annamalai said he is a proud nationalist and Indian.On the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he said that those below 39 years of age brought about the regime change.Similarly, in 2031, when Assembly polls are next due, young people belonging to such a young age bracket will bring a very big regime change, he said. --