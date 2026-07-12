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1 booked in UP for 'obtaining 3 passports using different dates of birth'

Sun, 12 July 2026
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The police registered a case against a man in this Uttar Pradesh district after it came to light that he had allegedly obtained three passports using different dates of birth and personal details, officials said on Saturday.

The alleged irregularity came to light during the police verification of an application for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) submitted by Simar Preet, a resident of Jamunia Jagat village located within the Ghunghchai police station limits.

According to the police, the Regional Passport Office in Bareilly informed the Pilibhit superintendent of police that a scrutiny of the PCC application revealed that the applicant had earlier obtained two passports using different dates of birth and personal particulars. 

The passport office sought an inquiry into the matter and appropriate legal action.

Based on the communication from the senior superintendent of passports, a case has been registered at the Ghunghchai police station and a probe launched.

Circle officer Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and further action would be taken on the basis of the evidence collected. -- PTI

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