Vietnam boat tragedy: Rahul, Kharge urge govt to ensure affected families get assistance

19:36

After a boat carrying Indian tourists capsized in Vietnam on Saturday, the Congress urged the Centre to work in coordination with Vietnamese authorities to ensure that necessary assistance is extended to the affected families.



"Deeply saddened by the tragic boat capsizing near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, carrying Indian tourists.



"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising wait," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.



"I urge the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha added.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic boat-capsize incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island is deeply distressing.



"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for strength and courage for those anxiously awaiting news of their missing family members.



"I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the situation, work in constant coordination with the Vietnamese authorities, and ensure that every possible effort is made in the rescue operations," he said in a post on X.



Kharge said all necessary assistance and support must be extended to the affected Indian families during this difficult time.



Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after the boat capsized in Vietnam on Saturday, according to local media reports.



The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal "VN Express International" reported.



The report, which quoted authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, further stated that nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.



Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination famed for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. -- PTI