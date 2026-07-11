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Vietnam boat tragedy: Names of 32 tourists onboard released

Sat, 11 July 2026
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The Indian embassy in Vietnam has released the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island. 

"We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon," it said.

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed in a boat capsize incident in Vietnam on Saturday.

The speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.

The report, which quoted authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, further stated that nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.

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