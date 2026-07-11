Vietnam boat capsize: Telangana sets up control room

19:52

The Telangana government on Saturday set up a control room to facilitate coordination and to provide information to the families of the tourists from the state who went to Vietnam, after 15 Indians were killed in a boat accident in the Southeast Asian country, officials said.



Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over reports about the deaths of some tourists from the Telugu states in the boat accident in Vietnam.



The chief minister directed the chief secretary to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and officials at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to collect details about the accident, intensify relief operations, and take necessary measures, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.



Reddy said that the government would stand firmly by the victims.



The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when the accident occurred. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported. -- PTI