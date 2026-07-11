Two Kolkata cops suspended for posting remarks against CM Adhikari

08:32

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari/File image

Two deputy commissioners of Kolkata police have been suspended for posting "controversial" content on social media, a senior officer said on Friday.



The two officers suspended are DCP III North Division Bidhan Saha and DCP Port Division II Partha Pratim Das, he said.



The senior officer said the action was taken after an internal review found violations related to social media activity by the two police officers.



"Police personnel, especially senior officers, have been advised to exercise caution while using social media platforms. Any content that may adversely affect public perception or the image of the force is examined as per rules," the officer told PTI.



Sources said the suspension was linked to alleged remarks made by the two officers in a police WhatsApp group in 2025.



"One of the suspended officers had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Suvendu Adhikari, who was the Leader of Opposition at the time and is now the chief minister, while the other officer had reportedly supported those comments," he said. -- PTI