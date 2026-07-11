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Tremor jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli district

Sat, 11 July 2026
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A tremor rocked Central Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday morning, and there were no reports of casualties, officials said. A tremor of the magnitude 3.5 was recorded at 11.26 am at a depth of 5 km, they said.

The latest tremor has come days after similar jolts were recorded in Hingoli and neighbouring districts of Parbhani and Nanded.

On Thursday, several houses were damaged after four tremors jolted the three districts.

Tremors of magnitudes ranging from 3.6 to 4.6 were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am, and their epicentre was Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, officials had said. -- PTI

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