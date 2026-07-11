Shutdown in TN's Masinagudi over vehicle ban in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

10:25

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Shops and commercial establishments in Masinagudi, near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris, observed a total shutdown on Saturday.



The strike was called to protest a recent ban restricting tourist vehicles from plying key local routes, including the Moyar and Singara forest roads, as well as uphill travel via the Kalhatti ghat road.



The Nilgiris district, particularly Ooty and the surrounding Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, is a major hub for tourists looking to spot wildlife in their natural habitat.



Traditionally, visitors to Masinagudi hire local jeeps to take safaris into the scenic Moyar and Singara buffer zones.



This thriving tourism ecosystem directly supports over 500 jeep drivers, hundreds of hospitality workers, and local traders whose livelihoods depend entirely on the influx of travellers.



Compounding the community's worries are reports that the Madras High Court has banned tourist vehicles from using the crucial Masinagudi-Kalhatti ghat road to reach Ooty from Mudumalai. -- PTI