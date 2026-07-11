Security beefed up at Red Fort after bomb threat call

14:05





However, after an extensive search of the premises, the threat was declared a hoax, they said.



The threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up. Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police control room, which alerted the district police, sources said.



Following the alert, security was tightened in and around the Red Fort, and a thorough search of the monument and its surrounding areas was carried out, they said.



After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, they added.



Efforts are underway to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind issuing the fake threat, they said. -- PTI

The Delhi Police beefed up security at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday after receiving information about a bomb threat, sources said.