Poster of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' out

16:43

KVN Productions, which is bankrolling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan, on Saturday released a poster of the much-awaited film.



The production house, in a post on X, also said that the film has been issued an 'A' censor certificate and welcomed fans to cinemas to view the movie, saying, "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis (male, female friends)."



The film, directed by noted filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to be released in theatres on July 24, 2026, after a long-drawn-out battle with certifying authorities, allegedly in connection with some portions of the film's content.



The film features a prominent ensemble cast, such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.



Jana Nayagan is said to be based on Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari, though the makers have neither confirmed nor denied this.



The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.



A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association had said the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu.



Vinoth is known for works such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, and so on. -- PTI