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Pharma regulator fixes retail prices of 39 new drug formulations

Sat, 11 July 2026
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11:15
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The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 39 new drug formulations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

The formulations cover a wide range of medicines, including those used to treat hypertension, diabetes, HIV, heart disease and eye infections, with the aim of making them more affordable for patients.

The notification was issued on July 8. It is a retail price fixation order for new drug formulations under the DPCO, 2013, and not a price reduction order.

Among the medicines included, Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets, used for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), have been fixed at Rs 14.74 per tablet.

The retail price of Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an eye drop used after eye surgery and for the treatment of bacterial eye infections, has been fixed at Rs 68.64 per ml.

Similarly, Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsules, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, have been priced at Rs 6.37 per capsule.

The NPPA also reiterated that retailers and dealers are required to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers. -- ANI

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