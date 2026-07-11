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Pak PM holds talks with Iran, Qatar leaders to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations

Sat, 11 July 2026
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.

The talks were held on Friday night as efforts picked up pace to mend the broken peace bridge between the warring sides after the recent escalation and attacks on the rival targets.

In his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed "deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region" and underscored the urgent need to "restore regional peace and stability," according to a statement by the PM Office.

He urged parties to "exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months".

Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace, Sharif assured Pezeshkian of Islamabad's readiness to continue playing an "honest and sincere role" in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan's constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace. -- PTI

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