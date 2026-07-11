Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NSE launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index based on non-violence towards animals

Sat, 11 July 2026
Share:
13:31
image
NSE Indices Limited, the index services subsidiary of NSE, on Monday announced the launch of the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, a new thematic index that provides exposure to companies from the Nifty 500 universe whose business practices align with the principles of "Ahimsa" or non-violence.

According to the press release, the index is aimed at investors who wish to invest in stocks of companies that do not engage in activities that harm animals. It has been developed in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation as per its Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework.

The AIM framework evaluates companies based on the extent to which their products, services and business practices align with Ahimsa principles. Under the framework, companies are classified into Green, Orange and Red bands. Companies belonging to 'Orange' and 'Red' bands are excluded from the index, while only 'Green' band companies are eligible for inclusion.

NSE Indices said the launch marks another step in its efforts to expand its suite of innovative index solutions to cater to evolving investor preferences.

"As investment preferences continue to evolve, the index offers market participants a transparent, rules-based benchmark that integrates ethical considerations with broad-based equity market exposure," the exchange said.

By drawing constituents from the diversified Nifty 500 universe, the index seeks to provide representation across sectors while promoting companies that demonstrate stronger alignment with responsible and sustainable business practices.

The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and facilitate the development of passive investment products, including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured investment solutions.

The base date for the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index is April 01, 2016, with a base value of 1000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually. The weight of each stock in the index will be based on its free-float market capitalization.

With the new launch, NSE continues to broaden its thematic and ESG-linked offerings, giving investors an option to align portfolios with ethical filters while retaining exposure to India's broad market. Market participants said the index could attract both domestic and global funds that are increasingly looking to integrate values-based screening into equity strategies. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We feel humiliated: Nripendra Mishra on Ram temple theft
LIVE! We feel humiliated: Nripendra Mishra on Ram temple theft

Assassinate me and face hell: Trump's chilling warning to Iran
Assassinate me and face hell: Trump's chilling warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed...

POCSO accused on bail murders victim, 5 others in Telangana
POCSO accused on bail murders victim, 5 others in Telangana

In a shocking incident Friday night, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act accused allegedly killed a minor victim, her mother, and her grandmother under the Shabad police station limits in the Rangareddy district.

Zero trust on US, prepared for full-scale defence: Iran
Zero trust on US, prepared for full-scale defence: Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed on Friday (local time) that Tehran remains prepared for "full-scale defence" should the US betray the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries last month.

World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot
World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute after goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Pau Cubarsí's long-range effort, restoring Spain's lead and putting the 2010 champions 2-1 ahead of Belgium.