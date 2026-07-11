Modi holds bilateral talks with Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in Auckland on Friday./DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, in Auckland on Saturday (local time).



The bilateral discussions were preceded by a ceremonial welcome at the Government House, where Prime Minister Modi was accorded a Guard of Honour.



Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the ministry of external affairs.



On Friday, shortly after arriving in Auckland, PM Modi described his visit as "historic." In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport and highlighted that this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. -- ANI