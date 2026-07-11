Modi condoles deaths of Indian tourists in Vietnam

18:26





"Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.



Expressing his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, Modi said he prays for the early recovery of the injured survivors.



The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when the accident occurred. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.



Prime Minister Modi on Saturday departed for home after concluding a two-day visit to New Zealand. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of Indian nationals in a boat accident in Vietnam and said that Indian missions are providing all possible help.Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the incident on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports."Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on X.The prime minister also said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance.