Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Modi condoles deaths of Indian tourists in Vietnam

Sat, 11 July 2026
Share:
18:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of Indian nationals in a boat accident in Vietnam and said that Indian missions are providing all possible help.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the incident on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. 

"Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.

Expressing his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, Modi said he prays for the early recovery of the injured survivors.

The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when the accident occurred. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday departed for home after concluding a two-day visit to New Zealand. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Future wars may use AI, but still be won by...: Rajnath
LIVE! Future wars may use AI, but still be won by...: Rajnath

15 Indian tourists killed as speedboat capsizes in Vietnam
15 Indian tourists killed as speedboat capsizes in Vietnam

A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. The Indian Embassy in Hanoi has established control rooms to provide assistance and information as search and rescue operations are underway and local authorities...

5th T20I England Vs India: India Seek Consolation Win to Avert Whitewash
5th T20I England Vs India: India Seek Consolation Win to Avert Whitewash

'Goes against India's sovereignty': Govt backs 'Satluj' ban
'Goes against India's sovereignty': Govt backs 'Satluj' ban

A central government committee has upheld the ban on the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, citing concerns over India's sovereignty and integrity, sparking political debate in Punjab.

BJP offered Rs 20-30cr to NC MLAs to switch sides: Omar
BJP offered Rs 20-30cr to NC MLAs to switch sides: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise his government by trying to split the National Conference. He alleged that the BJP is using financial incentives and promises of ministerial...