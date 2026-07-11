Man arrested in UP for unlawful religious conversion through allurements

09:39

The Bareilly police arrested a man for allegedly organising a gathering to entice people into religious conversion through various allurements in the Meerganj area of Bareilly, officials said on Friday.



The accused, identified as Prempal, was arrested following a complaint filed by a local resident on July 9.



Providing details of the case, SP (South) Bareilly, Anshika Verma, stated that the police acted promptly after receiving information about a "special meeting" being conducted for the purpose of unlawful conversion.



"On July 9, 2026, information was provided to Meerganj police station by the complainant Ankit, that a special meeting was organised by an individual named Prempal, where people were being offered allurements for religious conversion. A case was registered in this regard. Prempal has been arrested and sent to jail. Further legal action in the matter is underway," SP Verma said.



According to the police, the complainant alleged that Prempal was offering various allurements to the attendees of the meeting to encourage them to change their faith. -- ANI