'Locked and loaded': Trump says 1K missiles aimed at Iran

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US President Donald Trump threatened to decimate Iran on Friday (local time), saying that the US military is ready.



Trump said that 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded, aimed at Iran.



In a post on Truth Social, he said, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP"



Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the US has violated the MoU.



In a post on X, he said, "Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance." -- ANI