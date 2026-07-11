Kerala toddler dies five days after anaesthesia for cut lip; doctor booked

08:45





He was born after eight years of their marriage.



Devansh sustained a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his house on July 5.





His parents took him to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where doctors administered anaesthesia to stitch the wound.





Soon after, his condition turned critical, and he never regained consciousness.





The hospital later shifted him to its Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday. -- ANI

An 18-month-old boy who had remained in critical condition for five days after being given anaesthesia to stitch a cut lip died at a private hospital in Kannur on Friday, July 10.Devansh Shouria, who died at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur, was the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat.