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Flash floods damage houses in Poonch, 25 rescued to safety

Sat, 11 July 2026
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Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall inundated the Ari area of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, damaging several houses and leaving dozens of people stranded, officials said.

Police personnel launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated at least 25 people as floodwaters entered the area, they said. Locals also helped in taking the stranded people, which included children, to safety.

The officials said nearly half a dozen houses were partially damaged in the floods, while the road connecting Ari village remained blocked for about an hour due to flood water and debris disrupting traffic.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Imran Rashid and SDPO Touseef Ahmed rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. -- PTI

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