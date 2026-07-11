Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray, sparks buzz in political circles

Sat, 11 July 2026
Share:
10:58
Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Eknath Khadse/File image
Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Eknath Khadse/File image
Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshri' here, triggering speculation about Khadse's political plans. 

Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present during the "courtesy meeting", sources said. 

Khadse, a former BJP leader, is currently a member of the legislative council (MLC) from the NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar. Recently, it was reported that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had called on Khadse at his residence, fueling speculation about the veteran leader's   return to the saffron party.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, reports of Khadse's possible return to the BJP had gained traction after photographs of his meetings with senior party leaders in New Delhi surfaced. However, the move did not materialise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Assassinate me and face hell: Trump's chilling warning to Iran
Assassinate me and face hell: Trump's chilling warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed...

LIVE! 'Locked and loaded': Trump says 1K missiles aimed at Iran
LIVE! 'Locked and loaded': Trump says 1K missiles aimed at Iran

Zero trust on US, prepared for full-scale defence: Iran
Zero trust on US, prepared for full-scale defence: Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed on Friday (local time) that Tehran remains prepared for "full-scale defence" should the US betray the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries last month.

World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot
World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute after goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Pau Cubarsí's long-range effort, restoring Spain's lead and putting the 2010 champions 2-1 ahead of Belgium.

Wayanad landslide: NDRF, fire teams intensify for missing man
Wayanad landslide: NDRF, fire teams intensify for missing man

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire and Rescue teams on Saturday intensified search operations along the Meenachipuzha river to trace the lone missing person, Vikram Rana, as rescue efforts entered the fifth day following...