Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray, sparks buzz in political circles

10:58

Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Eknath Khadse/File image

Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshri' here, triggering speculation about Khadse's political plans.



Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present during the "courtesy meeting", sources said.



Khadse, a former BJP leader, is currently a member of the legislative council (MLC) from the NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar. Recently, it was reported that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had called on Khadse at his residence, fueling speculation about the veteran leader's return to the saffron party.



During the Lok Sabha election campaign, reports of Khadse's possible return to the BJP had gained traction after photographs of his meetings with senior party leaders in New Delhi surfaced. However, the move did not materialise. -- PTI