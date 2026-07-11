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ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,000 cr in probe against Reliance Anil Ambani Group

Sat, 11 July 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has issued a fresh order to attach assets worth Rs 1,021 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The provisional order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaches equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure and certain loan amount receivable from Sasan Power and Reliance Power, the agency said in a statement.

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

According to the ED, the probe found that public funds worth Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were "systematically diverted" through a web of "shell" (dummy) and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law, and three under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest order, the total value of properties attached in this case has reached at Rs 20,367 crore, with the ED filing four chargesheets and arresting eight persons so far.

Additionally, properties worth Rs 77.86 crore have been attached under the FEMA, according to the ED. -- PTI

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