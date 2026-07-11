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Dissolve Ram temple trust, form SC-monitored SIT: Cong

Sat, 11 July 2026
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The Congress on Saturday demanded the dissolution of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and constitution of a new body with seers, as well as a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The party also said the ruling BJP had betrayed Lord Ram and used the deity for political gains.

The BJP is now shielding alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple, Congress spokesman Atul Londhe Patil told reporters here.

"We demand dissolution of the trust. There should be a Supreme Court monitored probe by a sitting apex court judge," he said.

He claimed that, in 2020, a chartered accountancy firm and State Bank of India had flagged issues relating to the trust's financial management, but no effective action was taken.

"There is no clear accounting of 200 silver bricks donated by members of the Sindhi community and funds received as donations. Some names included in the preliminary inquiry report were omitted from the final report, which raises questions over the fairness of the investigation," he claimed.

Questioning the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Patil said the Congress had no faith in the probe.

"The Centre had played a role in the constitution of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and selection of members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must break their silence on the issue," Patil added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman and former minister Mukesh Nayak alleged the BJP had used religion and faith for political purposes.

The Congress leaders said the new trust must include Shankaracharyas, religious leaders, saints and representatives of different religious traditions. The party also sought impartial action against those found guilty of financial irregularities. PTI

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