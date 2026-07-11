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Dhanush rides an elephant, holds vel in 'Thamizh Murugan' first look

Sat, 11 July 2026
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'Thamizh Murugan' first look poster/Courtesy Dhanush on X
'Thamizh Murugan' first look poster/Courtesy Dhanush on X
The first look of actor Dhanush's upcoming film with director Vetri Maaran, Thamizh Murugan.

The poster, unveiled on Friday, features the actor riding an elephant, standing before a large army while holding a vel, the sacred spear associated with Lord Murugan.

The film marks Dhanush's fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but work on that project has not yet begun.

The first-look poster uses imagery closely associated with Lord Murugan, who is revered as Thamizh Kadavul (the God of the Tamil people) in Tamil Nadu.

The story of Thamizh Murugan has been written by Arivumathi, while Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the music.

No release date for the film has been announced so far. -- ANI

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