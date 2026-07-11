Community screening of 'Satluj' in Jammu after OTT takedown

10:17

A special community screening of the film Satluj was held on Friday evening at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nanak Nagar, Jammu, after the film was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release following government orders.



The screening was organised by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu. People from different communities attended the event to watch the film together.



Speaking to ANI, Treasurer Sardar Jagpal Singh said the large turnout reflected the interest people had in watching the film. He also said screenings would continue at other Gurdwaras over the next few days.



"Look at the gathering here; people from all faiths, Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and others, are present. The movie started at 8:00 PM, and it is now nearly 10:20 PM. It is baffling why the government or the people involved want to hide the truth. This movie is currently being shown at this Gurdwara, and the screenings will continue at various other Gurdwaras until the 16th," he added. -- ANI