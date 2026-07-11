Bodies of two boys swept away in swollen river recovered in Maha's Palghar

09:50

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The highly decomposed bodies of two boys swept away in the swollen Kamwari River in Maharashtra's Thane district last week were found washed ashore in neighbouring Palghar, the police said on Saturday.



The victims were among three boys swept away by strong currents in the river in Bhiwandi on July 5 and 6, prompting an extensive rescue operation hampered by incessant rainfall.



"The bodies were found washed ashore on Friday after being carried away by flood waters nearly 80 km. They were in a highly decomposed state," the official said.



The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Palghar for post-mortem examination, and relatives of the two missing boys have been called in for identification, the official said.



A search operation was undertaken with the help of the NDRF, and efforts are on to trace another boy who went missing in the river during the same period. -- PTI