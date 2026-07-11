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Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam

Sat, 11 July 2026
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15:25
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A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Hanoi said.

The Indian mission has set up control rooms as search and rescue operations continue.

The embassy said the exact details of the incident are being ascertained by the local authorities.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X.

It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165

They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said. PTI

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