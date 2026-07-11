BJP offered Rs 20-30cr to NC MLAs to switch sides: Omar

15:59

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to bring down his government by engineering a split in the National Conference.



Addressing a workers' convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents at Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother Akbar Jehan, Abdullah claimed the BJP was using money power to buy his MLAs.



"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After greed for money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors that 'come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah claimed.



The chief minister also claimed that a National Conference MLA from Jammu told him that he was offered Rs 30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides to the saffron camp.



"God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry, and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," he said.



Asserting that the National Conference MLAs will not "sell" themselves, Abdullah said there is not a single legislator on the stage who will sell his integrity for Rs 20 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, "because we know that we are answerable to god".



Telling the BJP that it cannot ascend to power in J-K through the backdoor, Abdullah said, "Don't think that we are so weak that you will make an entry through the backdoor. You will never reach the chair at the front through the backdoor. People have kept you at the back, and you will remain there." -- PTI