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Assassinate me, face massive bombing, Trump warns Iran

Sat, 11 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before", New York Post reported.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Trump highlighted that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time. He further denied the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran's alleged plot to assassinate the US President.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before, Trump told NYP.

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know," said Trump, as per New York Post.

Trump's remarks come in the aftermath of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US President. -- ANI

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