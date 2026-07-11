13 men, 2 women among 15 killed in Vietnam boat capsize

20:07





Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care.





Here is the names of the deceased:





1. Mr. Senthil Kumar Jayavel - Tamil Nadu 2. Mr. Muruga Prabhu Arumugam - Tamil Nadu 3. Mr. Sridhar Sundararajan - Tamil Nadu 4. Mr. Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed - Tamil Nadu 5. Mr. Balaji Natesan - Tamil Nadu 6. Mr. Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara -Tamil Nadu 7. Mr. Ravisankar Sugumaran - Tamil Nadu 8. Mr. Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain - Tamil Nadu 9. Mr. Babu Kuppuswamy - Tamil Nadu 10. Mr. Alagurajan Sivasamy - Tamil Nadu 11. Mr. Nallapeta Raviteja Adiseshaiah - Andhra Pradesh 12. Mr. Sreedhar Mudiam - Andhra Pradesh 13. Mrs. Jaya Lakshmi Gelli - Andhra Pradesh 14. Mr. Avicot Cheriyan Thomas - Kerala 15. Mrs. Loveni Thomas - Kerala

The embassy of India in Vietnam on Saturday confirmed that all 15 people, comprising two women and 13 men, killed in the boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island earlier today were Indian nationals.Sharing the list of the deceased in a post on X, the embassy said the names were received from Vietnamese authorities.The embassy in its list, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala have died in the capsize.The embassy further expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident."It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today. The list has been received from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remain available for any assistance," the Embassy of India in Hanoi said in a post on X.The boat was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant.Twenty one people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued and admitted to hospitals.