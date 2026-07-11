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10.14 seconds! Animesh clocks fastest 100m by an Indian overseas

Sat, 11 July 2026
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Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Animesh Kujur clocked the fastest-ever 100m time by an Indian on foreign soil, finishing second at the Fast Arms Fast Legs meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event.

The 23-year-old crossed the finish line which a personal best effort of 10.14 seconds in the final, improving on his 10.19-second effort in the heats earlier in the day on Friday.

The timing is now the second-fastest ever by an Indian, behind Gurindervir Singh's national record of 10.09 seconds, set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May.

It also makes Animesh the owner of three of the five fastest 100m timings by an Indian. Before Gurindervir's record-breaking run, Animesh had held the national record in 100m event.

Animesh, who primarily competes in 200m and is also the national record holder in event, will make his Commonwealth Games debut later this month in Glasgow. -- PTI

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