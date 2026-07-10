Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP man who killed nephew by slamming him on ground gets death

Fri, 10 July 2026
Share:
18:25
image
A court in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to death for killing his one-and-a-half-year-old nephew by repeatedly slamming him against the ground, a government lawyer said on Friday.

According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Upadhyay, the court convicted Viraj on Thursday and announced the sentence on Friday.

Providing details of the case, Upadhyay said that on May 30, Viraj visited his sister-in-law Rati, a resident of Bamai (under the Araon police station area) who had come to meet her relatives in Shikohabad.

Viraj allegedly had proposed to marry her, which she rejected. Consequently, he killed his nephew Aarav by repeatedly slamming him against the ground.

He also carried the child's body on his shoulder. When locals spotted him, Viraj abandoned the body and fled.

Acting swiftly, the police filed the charge sheet and ensured the testimonies of all witnesses were recorded in just six days.

Thirteen witnesses appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while the defence presented only one witness.

District and Session Judge, Firozabad, Dr Babbu Sarang heard the case on a priority basis and brought it to a conclusion, sentencing the accused Jitendra Pathak alias Viraj to death.

Viraj had told the police that he wanted to marry his brother's wife, and the son was an obstacle to this.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Final probe report on Ajit Pawar plane crash in Jan
LIVE! Final probe report on Ajit Pawar plane crash in Jan

Viral Kumbh Mela girl untraceable, HC revokes protection
Viral Kumbh Mela girl untraceable, HC revokes protection

The Kerala High Court has vacated its order for police protection to a young woman, who gained fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, after police reported they could not trace her. Her husband faces kidnapping charges, as her family...

TVK, New India references muted in Vijay's Jana Nayagan
TVK, New India references muted in Vijay's Jana Nayagan

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed 12 modifications for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', including muting references to 'TVK' and 'New India', and deleting a scene showing the...

Bullying, no help: Shocking CCTV clip in Jaipur student death
Bullying, no help: Shocking CCTV clip in Jaipur student death

Parents of a nine-year-old girl, Amaira, who died by suicide at Jaipur's Neerja Modi School last year, have released new CCTV footage. They allege the footage shows their daughter being repeatedly bullied by classmates, and that the...

Toddler run over by SDO's SUV in Patna; driver hangs self
Toddler run over by SDO's SUV in Patna; driver hangs self

A man driving a sub-divisional officer's car allegedly ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Patna's posh DPS Colony and was later found hanging in a room near the incident site, the police said.