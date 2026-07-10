The secret briefing that forced Trump to scrap Iran ceasefire

11:15

Merely a fortnight after celebrating a peace deal with Iran as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump abruptly decided to walk away from the framework, triggering a massive military escalation in the region.



Hours before departing for the NATO summit in Turkey, the American leader was anticipated to focus heavily on diplomacy. Instead, an urgent high-level meeting inside the Oval Office entirely altered the trajectory of the ongoing Iran conflict.



According to The Wall Street Journal, fresh intelligence exposing Iranian assaults against commercial vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz convinced President Trump that Tehran was no longer committed to the fragile ceasefire. By the time Air Force One touched down in Ankara, the White House had already initiated the process of dismantling major components of the agreement.



The WSJ reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth walked into the Oval Office on Monday evening, shortly before President Trump's departure for Turkey.



The senior officials informed the President that Iran had deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and one-way attack drones against commercial vessels attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz via the southern shipping route. Three maritime vessels were reportedly struck within a span of a few hours, including a liquefied natural gas tanker.



The intelligence briefing reportedly left President Trump furious, leading him to repeatedly question whether Iran possessed any genuine interest in negotiating a permanent settlement. Following intense consultations with his senior national security apparatus, the President concluded that Tehran was no longer acting in good faith. -- ANI