Shubman Gill gets invitation to Wimbledon royal box

18:53

Photograph: ICC/X





Gill will be the fourth Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to get the coveted invitation.





Gill, who is currently with the Indian cricket team in England for the upcoming three-match ODI series, also witnessed another global sporting spectacle recently -- the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.





The 26-year-old attended his first-ever Formula 1 race as a VIP guest during the British GP and explored the paddock and soaked in the atmosphere.





Gill interacted with members of the Formula 1 community and enjoyed exclusive access to one of motorsport's biggest annual events.





India will play England in the fifth and final T20I at Southampton on Saturday before entering the three-match ODI series.

Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has joined an elite list of Indian cricketers to get an invitation to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box.