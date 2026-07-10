SGPC stages protest march over ban on 'Satluj'

21:00

SGPC members and employees led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, take part in a protest march in Amritsar on Friday/Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held a protest march in Amritsar, demanding that the ban on the film Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, be lifted.



The film depicts Khalra's work on alleged human rights violations, his abduction and killing, and the alleged atrocities on Sikh youth during the militancy period in Punjab after the 1980s.



SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, members of the committee, officials and others participated in the march, carrying placards and banners seeking justice for Khalra and highlighting the alleged atrocities on Sikhs during that period.



After the march, the SGPC submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab Governor through the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar.



Addressing reporters, Dhami described Khalra as "an unparalleled sacrifice for truth and human rights".



He said Khalra had gathered information about missing youths at a time when fear prevailed and had collected records from crematoriums and municipal councils that allegedly documented the cremation of unidentified persons. -- PTI